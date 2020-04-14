HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41, approximately 3,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

HTCMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut HITACHI CONSTR/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.