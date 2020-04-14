Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $434,292.44 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $434,292.44 and approximately $27,171.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00520410 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00144075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00077421 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,802,755 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.