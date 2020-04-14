HyperCash (HC) Market Cap Hits $44.85 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, Kucoin and TOPBTC. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,576,685 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, TOPBTC, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Bit-Z, OKEx, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

