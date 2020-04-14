iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 49,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 442,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

