Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading 9% Higher

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 1,456,571 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,638,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. The company's lead drug compound is Brilacidin, which is in Phase II study for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

