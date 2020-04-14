Integumen (LON:SKIN) Stock Price Down 1%

Integumen PLC (LON:SKIN) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), 3,997,617 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9,449% from the average session volume of 41,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

In other news, insider Ross Andrews acquired 1,000,000 shares of Integumen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Integumen Plc, a personal health care company, develops and commercializes a range of products for oral, skin, and wound care markets. The company develops TS1, a disposable tongue vacuum cleaner for professional use in the dental surgery, a tongue gel, and a handle, which turns the tongue vacuum cleaner into a tongue scraper for home use.

