IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.23 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), approximately 111,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 116,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.05 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

About IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

