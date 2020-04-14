Kering (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €568.79 ($661.38).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

EPA:KER traded up €10.05 ($11.69) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €483.75 ($562.50). 207,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a one year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €462.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €520.71.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit