Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $8,941.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.