Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Trading 7% Higher

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16, 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B stock. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

