Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Shares Down 6.8%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, approximately 99,059 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 128,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 million and a PE ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Caranci purchased 7,700 shares of Life & Banc Split stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$59,775.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at C$215,037.87.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.