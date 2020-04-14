Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $851,960.87

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $851,960.87 and $20.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.02763695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

