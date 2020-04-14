Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marine Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marine Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 26,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $276.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

