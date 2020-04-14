Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Down 100%

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) shares fell 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 53,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$254,647.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

