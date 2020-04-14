Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Megastar Development Corp (CVE:MDV) shares fell 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 53,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$254,647.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Megastar Development Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Megastar Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megastar Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit