Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 32,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 50,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The firm has a market cap of $74.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 47.30 and a current ratio of 48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

