Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Up 44.4%

Shares of Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) rose 44.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), approximately 48,932,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 579% from the average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $534,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

