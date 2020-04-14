Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Trading Up 40%

Nakama Group PLC (LON:NAK)’s share price was up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), approximately 2,773,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,015% from the average daily volume of 54,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $412,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90.

About Nakama Group (LON:NAK)

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

