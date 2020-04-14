Novonix (ASX:NVX) Trading Down 100%

Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) shares traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.27 ($0.19) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), 53,654 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 126,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$272,295.00 ($193,117.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.45. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

In related news, insider Gregory Baynton 58,823 shares of Novonix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. Also, insider Philip St Baker 7,976,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th.

Novonix Company Profile (ASX:NVX)

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

