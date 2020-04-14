NULS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.78 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX, QBTC and OKEx. In the last week, NULS has traded down 5% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $19.01 million and $7.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.02761359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00227326 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,794,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,717,461 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

