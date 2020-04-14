Orchid Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $4.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.04365974 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008751 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

