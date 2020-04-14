Orion Minerals (ASX:ORN) Shares Down 100%

Shares of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX:ORN) traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), 1,139,035 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,540,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$190,923.00 ($135,406.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Orion Minerals Company Profile (ASX:ORN)

Orion Minerals Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and South Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, nickel, silver, and cobalt, as well as platinum group metals and rare earth elements. It focuses on the Prieska, Marydale, Masiqhame, and Jacomynspan projects located in the Areachap Belt in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa; Fraser Range project located in Western Australia; and Walhalla project located in Victoria.

