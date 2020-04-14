Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

