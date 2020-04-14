PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 5.7%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.63 and last traded at $138.40, 6,274,226 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 6,444,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.89.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

