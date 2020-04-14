Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Shares Up 19.6%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was up 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 51,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 377,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

