PNX Metals (ASX:PNX) Trading Down 100%

Shares of PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) were down 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.00), approximately 2,500,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$717,807.00 ($509,082.98).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00.

PNX Metals Company Profile (ASX:PNX)

PNX Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Northern Territory and South Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, copper, and other base metals. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Hayes Creek project with 14 mineral leases located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory.

