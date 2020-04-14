Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) Shares Down 47.1%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Premier Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:PRHL)’s stock price traded down 47.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 101,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL)

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers.

