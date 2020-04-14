Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 10.7%

Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189.70 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.40), approximately 16,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.90 ($2.17).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 186.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

Property Franchise Group Company Profile (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.