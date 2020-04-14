PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 714.4% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $133,557.89 and $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.01060190 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035043 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00176241 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007527 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054017 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

