Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Trading Up 11.1%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Shares of Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 13,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 157,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

