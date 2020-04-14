Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $524,950.54 and approximately $39,923.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

