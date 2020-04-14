Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.