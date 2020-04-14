Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce sales of $410.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.33 million and the highest is $414.96 million. Realty Income reported sales of $354.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 328.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

