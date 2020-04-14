Rex Minerals (ASX:RXM) Stock Price Down 100%

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) was down 100% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 191,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 499,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$199,303.00 ($141,349.65).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

Rex Minerals Company Profile (ASX:RXM)

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project that is located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

