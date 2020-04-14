Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Trading Down 0.8%

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), approximately 134,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 32,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.68 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.68.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hugh Cox bought 91,750 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,505 ($7,241.52).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

