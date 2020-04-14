Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Safe has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005223 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $75,517.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003964 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

