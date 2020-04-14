SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 166,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $37,143.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $417,581. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in SI-Bone by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

