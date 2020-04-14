Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc (CVE:SIM)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 482,170 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 271,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of $20.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (CVE:SIM)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

