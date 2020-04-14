Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, 1,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

