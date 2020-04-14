Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price

News articles about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of -1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 8,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

