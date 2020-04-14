Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Southern Arc Minerals Inc (CVE:SA)’s share price traded down 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and a P/E ratio of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.73.

About Southern Arc Minerals (CVE:SA)

Southern Arc Minerals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Japan, Indonesia, Serbia, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other base metals. Southern Arc Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

