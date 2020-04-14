Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Up 4.2%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.00, 2,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 194% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.01.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

