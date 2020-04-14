STPT Price Reaches $0.0204 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

