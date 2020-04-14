Streamr DATAcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27.88 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BitForex and Coinone. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $27.88 million and approximately $825,045.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.55 or 0.02763695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Binance, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

