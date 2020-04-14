SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Trading Down 2.9%

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.87), approximately 9,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.24. The company has a market cap of $3.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

