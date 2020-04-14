Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 229 ($3.01), approximately 23,687 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 94,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.89).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 229.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million and a PE ratio of 26.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

About Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, regulatory and compliance, business consulting, and mortgage services to the independent financial adviser market. It operates through three segments: Tatton, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services. The company is based in Wilmslow, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit