Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.47 and last traded at C$7.58, approximately 138,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 161,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

TF has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

The company has a current ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 89.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20. The firm has a market cap of $640.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.46.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.18 million. Analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

