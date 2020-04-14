Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.47 and last traded at C$7.58, approximately 138,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 161,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

TF has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

The company has a current ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 89.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20. The firm has a market cap of $640.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.46.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.18 million. Analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit