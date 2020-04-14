Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Down 40.4%

Titan Logix Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) shares dropped 40.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

