TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.89 and last traded at $83.27, approximately 1,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

TMXXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

