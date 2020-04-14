Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Up 8.3%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 129,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 132,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74.

Transition Metals Company Profile (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

