Ultimate Secure Cash Hits Market Cap of $161,783.57 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $161,783.57 and $164.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

